Fri Oct 16, 2020
October 16, 2020

Leonardo DiCaprio stays away from controversy in recent remarks about US election

Fri, Oct 16, 2020

Leonardo DiCaprio on  Friday urged his fans and followers to choose the leaders who  recognize the  crisis caused by  climate change  and would take bold action.

Taking to Instagram, the "Once Upon A Time Hollywood" star shared a weather forecast which predicted "Heavy Winds, Hurricane, Smoke Clouds and Climate Fire" over the next few days.

"The climate crisis is here and we can no longer ignore it," he wrote.

He made the appeal  days before the Americans elect their next leader as President Donald Trump's first stint comes to an end. Trump is seeking a second term in the White House in the presidential election next month.

The president is facing a fierce competition from Democratic candidate Joe Biden.



