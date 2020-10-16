Leonardo DiCaprio stays away from controversy in recent remarks about US election

Leonardo DiCaprio on Friday urged his fans and followers to choose the leaders who recognize the crisis caused by climate change and would take bold action.



Taking to Instagram, the "Once Upon A Time Hollywood" star shared a weather forecast which predicted "Heavy Winds, Hurricane, Smoke Clouds and Climate Fire" over the next few days.

"The climate crisis is here and we can no longer ignore it," he wrote.

He made the appeal days before the Americans elect their next leader as President Donald Trump's first stint comes to an end. Trump is seeking a second term in the White House in the presidential election next month.



The president is facing a fierce competition from Democratic candidate Joe Biden.







