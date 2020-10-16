Neha Kakkar reveals she fell in love with beau Rohanpreet at first sight

Bollywood playback singer Neha Kakkar, who confirmed her relationship with Rohanpreet Singh recently, has posted a PDA-filled photo with beau and extended love to him.



The O Saki Saki singer turned to Instagram and shared the loved-up photo with Rohan and revealed that the dazzling photo was taken when they first met.

Tagging Rohan, Neha wrote, “Jab we met, love at first sight.”

Rohan also posted the same photo and a sweet caption, “Oye Tu Meri Hai, Sirf Meri!! (You are mine, just mine. Love You the most @nehakakkar.”



Neha and her boyfriend shared the loved-up photo ahead of the release of their new album Nehu Da Vyah.



The album will be released on October 21, 2020.

