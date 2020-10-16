'Ertugrul' famed Esra Bilgic shows off her grace in new stunning pictures

'Ertugrul' actress Esra Bilgic aka Halime Sultan looked ultra glam in a stunning outfit as she rocked a modern look in her new pictures on Instagram.

Esra - who is enthralling fans with another season of her hit drama 'Ramo' - emerged as a supermodel, giving fans some stylish moments with her inspiring fashion choice.



'Ertugrul' Halime Sultan went all out glamorous in new snaps she shared on social media. She styled her look with a perfect hairdo for the scene. She also wore black heels with the look to raise the heartbeats of her fans.

Esra, who has been a global name for her outstanding performance and charming beauty, shared pictures on social media Thursday.

Her Instagram feed flooded with messages of praise and appreciation from her fans.



Her dazzling looks in the drama attracted huge applause from the people who want to see their favourite star in every role.

Esra Bilgic has become a huge name in Pakistan soon after the broadcast of 'Dirilis: Ertugrul' on PTV.