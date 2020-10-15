close
Thu Oct 15, 2020
Entertainment

Web Desk
October 15, 2020

Dirilis: Ertugrul: 'Aslihan Hatun' promotes her new TV series

Entertainment

Web Desk
Thu, Oct 15, 2020

Aslihan Hatun of Ertugrul fame is promoting her new  TV series  titled  Gönül Dagi (The Mountain Of Hearts).

According to the actress, the drama would be aired by the state-run TV on every Saturday.

Gulsym recently shared a couple of pictures from the sets of the show as she teased her fans with her new endeavor.

She rose to international fame for her impressive performance in popular Turkish historical series "Dirilis:Ertugrul".

She portrayed the role of Aslihan Hatun in the season three and four of the show. 

