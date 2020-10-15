Jannat Mirza says she's moving to Japan

Jannat Mirza has left her fans disappointed with her announcement that she is moving to Japan.

The social media celebrity, who recently became the first TikToker to cross 10 million followers on the video sharing app, shared a picture on her Instagram account where she is followed by more than a million people.

Commenting on her photo, a user asked whether she is moving to Japan. Jannat Mirza responded in the affirmative by writing "jee" in replies.





The screenshot of her response was captured by her fans published by several news websites.