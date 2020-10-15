close
Thu Oct 15, 2020
TV&Showbiz

Web Desk
October 15, 2020

Jannat Mirza says she's moving to Japan

TV&Showbiz

Web Desk
Thu, Oct 15, 2020

Jannat Mirza has left her fans  disappointed with her announcement that she  is moving to Japan.

The social media celebrity, who recently became the first TikToker to cross 10  million followers on the video sharing app,  shared a picture  on her Instagram account  where she is  followed by more than a million people.

Commenting on her photo, a user asked whether she is moving to Japan.  Jannat Mirza responded in the affirmative  by writing "jee" in replies.


The screenshot of her response  was captured by  her fans  published  by  several news websites.

