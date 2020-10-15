Barron Trump contracted coronavirus, reveals Melania Trump

In this March 8, 2019 file photo, President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump and their son Barron Trump, walk from Marine One to board Air Force One, Friday, March 8, 2019, in Andrews Air Force Base, Md. The White House has a teenager as a resident once again. President Donald Trump’s youngest child, Barron, turned 13 on Wednesday. Barron and his mother, Melania Trump, are spending the break at their home in Palm Beach, Florida. The president was in Washington with plans for a day trip to Ohio. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

First Lady of the United States of America (FLOTUS) Melania Trump revealed Wednesday that her son Barron Trump tested positive for the novel coronavirus along with her husband, Donald Trump.



In an article that was published on The White House's official website, Melania stated that first, her son Barron tested negative for the virus but later, another test revealed he had contracted the infection.



Referring to him as a "strong teenager", Melania said Barron did not show any symptoms at all and has since recovered. "Luckily he is a strong teenager and exhibited no symptoms. In one way I was glad the three of us went through this at the same time so we could take care of one another and spend time together. He has since tested negative," she wrote.



'Roller coaster of symptoms'

Talking about how she dealt with the infection, Melania said that her diagnosis came with minimal symptoms of the infection but "they hit me all at once and it seemed to be a roller coaster of symptoms in the days after".

According to the FLOTUS, she felt "extremely tired" and had to deal with a cough, headache and body ache during her time in quarantine. Melania opted for vitamins and healthy food to recover from the coronavirus, crediting the "wonderful caretakers" around them.

"We will be forever grateful for the medical care and professional discretion we received from Dr. Conley and his team. It was an unfamiliar feeling for me to be the patient instead of a person trying to encourage our nation to stay healthy and safe," she wrote.

Melania said that her time recovering from the novel coronavirus enabled her to reflect on her own family and the hundreds of thousands who were suffering from the virus.

"We are in unprecedented times—and with the election fast approaching, it has been easy to get caught up in so much negative energy," she wrote.

Melania encourage people to ward off the coronavirus by living healthy lives. She said that "a balanced diet, fresh air, and vitamins really are vital to keep our bodies healthy".

"For your complete well-being, compassion and humility are just as important in keeping our minds strong. For me personally, the most impactful part of my recovery was the opportunity to reflect on many things—family, friendships, my work, and staying true to who you are," she added.

Melania said that she has tested negative for the virus and will resume her official duties as First Lady soon. She said that for anyone suffering from the novel coronavirus, Melania would be thinking about him/her during their time of difficulty.