Thu Oct 15, 2020
October 15, 2020

Kate Middleton talks about pregnancy loss to bereaved families

Thu, Oct 15, 2020

Kate Middleton is raising awareness about pregnancy loss as she visited a charity on Wednesday to tackle the issue.

The Duchess of Cambridge visited the research center that is being run by pregnancy charity, Tommy that is focusing on key issues involving stillbirth, premature birth and pregnancy loss.

Kate was praised far and wide for visiting Tommy’s National Centre for Miscarriage Research.

Her visit had come in the midst of Baby Loss Awareness week as royal fans and critics all commented on the duchess’ efforts towards the heartbreaking cause.

Royal correspondent of Daily Mail, Rebecca English tweeted: "The Duchess of Cambridge has today visited a centre in West London to hear about the work that national charity Tommy's are doing to reduce rates of miscarriage, stillbirth and premature birth as part of #BabyLossAwarenessWeek.”

