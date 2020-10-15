Sanjay Dutt vows to defeat lung cancer in new video

Sanjay Dutt spoke about battling the disease in a video that was posted on his hairstylist's Instagram

Bollywood megastar Sanjay Dutt has come forth to talk about his lung cancer diagnosis for the first time.

The actor spoke about battling the disease in a video that was posted on his hairstylist, Aalim Hakim’s Instagram.

“Hi, this is Sanjay Dutt. Good to be back in the salon. Got a haircut. If you see this, this is a recent scar in my life, but I will beat it. I will be out of this cancer soon,” Sanjay said.

“Aalim and I go a long way back. His father used to cut my father’s hair. Hakim saab was the stylist in Rocky and then Aalim started cutting my hair. I became his guinea pig,” he went on to say.

He further spoke about his work and upcoming projects, as he pointed towards his beard and said: “I am growing this for KGF. I had shaved, but I need it for my look in KGF, which we are starting in November. I am happy to be back on the sets again. Tomorrow, I will be dubbing for Shamshera, so that will be fun. It’s good to be back.”

