Prince Harry, Meghan Markle dubbed calculated, cunning following latest interview

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s Hollywood chops have turned out to be top notch and it appears many royal experts and their speculations regarding the couple’s ignorance has been buried six feet under.

During an episode of Royally Obsessed, Roberta Fiorito and Rachel Bowie discussed the royal’s interview choices at length. Ms Fiorito even admitted, "I am really fascinated by their selective strategy with choosing the publications they talk to. This was definitely very calculated in who they worked with."

To this Ms Bowie candidly replied by saying, "They even called that out at one point saying that the Evening Standard has a very diverse readership and a diverse newsroom.”

"I hope that they start granting these interviews to newspapers more often because it was so fascinating to see them off script and to hear them be asked questions they don’t know are coming. To see them put on the spot was very enlightening. I would love to see more of that."