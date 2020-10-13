Justin Bieber confirms release date of his new track ‘Lonely’

Canadian pop singer Justin Bieber and US record producer Benny Blanco have confirmed their collaboration for ‘Lonely’.

The Sorry singer turned to Instagram and confirmed the release date of his upcoming track ‘Lonely’ featuring producer Benny Blanco.

He also announced that the new song will be released on Friday, October 16, 2020.

Taking to Instagram, the Yummy singer wrote, “#Lonely with @itsbennyblanco Friday.”

Benny also took to the photo-video sharing platform and confirmed it with the same photo.



He wrote, “#Lonely with @justinbieber FRIDAY.”

Justin Bieber, who released his first album ‘Changes’ after a five-year halt, has hit singles Stuck with U featuring Ariana Grande and Holy with Chance The Rapper.



On the other hand, ‘Lonely’ will be Blanco’s first single for the year.