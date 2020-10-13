close
Tue Oct 13, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

Entertainment

Web Desk
October 13, 2020

Justin Bieber confirms release date of his new track ‘Lonely’

Entertainment

Web Desk
Tue, Oct 13, 2020
Justin Bieber confirms release date of his new track ‘Lonely’

Canadian pop singer Justin Bieber and US record producer Benny Blanco have confirmed their collaboration for ‘Lonely’.

The Sorry singer turned to Instagram and confirmed the release date of his upcoming track ‘Lonely’ featuring producer Benny Blanco.

He also announced that the new song will be released on Friday, October 16, 2020.

Taking to Instagram, the Yummy singer wrote, “#Lonely with @itsbennyblanco Friday.”

View this post on Instagram

#Lonely with @itsbennyblanco Friday

A post shared by Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) on

Benny also took to the photo-video sharing platform and confirmed it with the same photo.

He wrote, “#Lonely with @justinbieber FRIDAY.”

Justin Bieber, who released his first album ‘Changes’ after a five-year halt, has hit singles Stuck with U featuring Ariana Grande and Holy with Chance The Rapper.

On the other hand, ‘Lonely’ will be Blanco’s first single for the year.

Latest News

More From Entertainment