Tue Oct 13, 2020
TV&Showbiz

Web Desk
October 13, 2020

Sushant Singh Rajput, Rhea Chakraborty had a scuffle the night before he died

TV&Showbiz

Web Desk
Tue, Oct 13, 2020
Sushant Singh's girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty had a scuffle with him outside his Bandra home

Late Bollywood star Sushant Singh Rajput’s death case has been taking new turns with each passing day.

As per the latest intel, the deceased star’s girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty had a scuffle with him outside his Bandra home, the night before he passed away, reported Republic TV.

As per eyewitness accounts cited by the report, the Chhichore star had gone to drop her off at her house which comes in contradiction with Rhea’s claims about leaving the house on June 8.

It was further revealed by BollywoodLife that registration of an FIR under Section 302 is now being considered by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). If Rhea is found guilty, she could be sentenced to a life behind bars.

Sushant’s sister Shweta Singh Kriti had also reacted to the news, saying: "This is a true Breaking News in all sense, a game changer! A witness who can confirm that Bhai met Rhea on 13th night! What exactly conspired on 13th night, that Bhai was found dead the next morning?"

