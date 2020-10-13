close
Tue Oct 13, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

TV&Showbiz

Web Desk
October 13, 2020

Jacqueline Fernandez ecstatic as she resumes work after COVID-19 outbreak

TV&Showbiz

Web Desk
Tue, Oct 13, 2020
Jacqueline Fernandez ecstatic as she resumes work after COVID-19 outbreak

Jacqueline Fernandez is celebrating every nook and corner of her film set after she resumed work recently.

The actress took to social media to express her happiness of returning to film shoot, after the coronavirus pandemic had caused the entire world to shut down.

In a picture uploaded to Instagram, Jacqueline could be seen getting her hair and makeup done on the film set.

She captioned her beautiful mirror selfie with crew members as, "I forgot shoot life was this fun! Grateful to be back ." 

She looked super happy as she clicked the picture. The crew was seen wearing PPE kits and face masks as a precaution from COVID-19.

Shooting of Jacqueline's new film had come to an abrupt halt after a few crew members had tested positive for COVID-19, sources said.

Latest News

More From TV&Showbiz