Meghan Markle's aspirations to be ‘most famous person on Earth' exposed by royal expert

Royal expert launches blistering attack on Meghan Markle, Prince Harry

Meghan Markle's high aspirations to catapult to the height of fame as part of a concerted PR plan got blasted by royal biographer Lady Colin Campbell who claimed Duchess wanted to be 'the most famous person on Earth.'



As per Lady C, Meghan has been “getting up to all sorts of things in America that she was strictly forbidden from doing as a royal.”



While talking to Graham Norton on his BBC radio show, Campbell said, “Mostly Meghan, but with Harry’s connivance,” as she accused the former actress of interfering in US election and politics.

“And also instructing her PR people that they were to make her into the most famous person on Earth,” she claimed about Meghan's apparent strategy last year.

She stressed it was “a very deliberate policy.”

“And it has to involve a tremendous amount of controversy — otherwise you’re just not that famous,” she added.

Talking about penning her book, Meghan and Harry: The Real Story, the royal biographer said, "I think it’s history in the making, and I don’t care if she ends up being the most famous person on Earth or not. I [just] care that there is an interesting story to be told.”

She went as far as to reveal that once after starting to write the book, the Sussexes tried to “influence the narrative through mutual friends.”

“Harry, on Meghan’s behalf, got a great friend of his to sell me a load of rubbish about Meghan and her relationship with her father,” Campbell told Norton. “I completely erupted because I knew it was completely untrue.”