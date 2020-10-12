close
Mon Oct 12, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

Entertainment

Web Desk
October 12, 2020

'Turgut Alp' actor looks dashing in latest Instagram picture

Entertainment

Web Desk
Mon, Oct 12, 2020

Cengiz Coşkun aka Turgut Alp of 'Ertugrul' fame on Monday shared his new picture for millions of fans. 

The actor looked suave and handsome as he posed for the camera for his Instagram post.

Cengiz played the role of Turgut Alp in the popular Turkish TV series "Dirilis: Ertugrul".

The actor has amassed over two million followers on Instagram after he rose to international fame with his stellar performance in the historical TV series.

Check out his latest post:




Latest News

More From Entertainment