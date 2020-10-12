Eminem, K-pop fans at loggerheads over 'stan'

Eminem fans have asked K-pop lovers to stop calling themselves 'stans' because the term was introduced by their favorite rapper.

"Stan", a hit song by Eminem which also featured British singer Dido, was released in 2000.

The song tells the story of a fan named Stanley "Stan" Mitchell who claims to be the singer's biggest fan. He writes Eminem several letters; over three verses, he becomes more obsessive, and when there is no reply he becomes angrier.

The fans of the Detroit rapper took issue with the lovers of K-pop using the term which they said has been taken from Slim Shady's song.



"They are pretty much a cult, and I am disturbed by how they pride on calling themselves stans, since the term came from an Eminem song in which the word means stalker fan," wrote an Eminem supporter.

"Kpop stans are probably the new em stans, I haven't seen a SINGLE Eminem stan talk about TTMD but the kpop stans are all up on us like-??? chill??? [sic]" said another.

A music fan, however, pitched the idea of a collaboration between a K-pop star and Eminem.

"How long until a [K-Pop] star and [Eminem] team up to make another version of stan," he said.

Taking part in the argument a music fan wrote, "How many of you know that the stan in K-pop stans comes from the obsessed fan Eminem's song stan was based on."