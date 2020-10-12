close
Mon Oct 12, 2020
Entertainment

Web Desk
October 12, 2020

Machine Gun Kelly and Halsey: The rapper shares update on 'Forget Me Too' video

Entertainment

Web Desk
Mon, Oct 12, 2020

Machine Gun Kelly on Sunday shared an update on his upcoming  music video  for his song "Forget Me Too".

"Forget Me Too" is a collaboration between the rapper and Halsey and the song  is the fifth track on MGK's  fifth studio album" Tickets to My Downfall."

One of  Colson Baker aka Machine Gun Kelly's fan shared pictures of the rapper and Halsey with a caption that read, "Dear Forget Me Too music video, I have not forgotten you."

Replying to the fan, MGK wrote, "It's coming".


