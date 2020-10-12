Video: Nora Fatehi mesmerises fans with dance of ‘Little Nora’

Indian dance sensation Nora Fatehi, who is on promotional spree of her upcoming video song "Nach Meri Rani" with Guru Randhawa, treated her fans with a dance video of ‘little Nora’.



Sharing the dance video of little girl Bhavya Chandrakar in her Insta story, the Dilbar girl appreciated her dance moves and dubbed the minor 'Little Nora.'

Earlier, Bhavya, while tagging Nora Fatehi and Neha Kakkar, had shared the video on her Instagram handle with the caption, ‘New video’.

Nora Fatehi had dropped a lovely comment on the post to appreciate the little Nora.

Meanwhile, Nora Fatehi has teamed up with Punjabi pop sensation Guru Randhawa for his upcoming music video titled 'Nach Meri Rani'.