Anushka Sharma called Afghan cricketer Rashid Khan's wife in a Google gaffe

Afghan cricketer Rashid Khan was mistakenly referred to as Bollywood star Anushka Sharma's husband on a Google search that has left fans in fits.

Social media surely had a field day after the little gaffe on the search engine that seemingly stems from the cricket champ’s crush on her and Preity Zinta.

Reports have explained that the error reportedly occurred over the repeated mention by fans of the two stars shipping them together.

The B-Town diva is actually married to Indian cricket captain Virat Kohli, and is also expecting their first child together.

Khan on the other hand, is currently on the market and had earlier claimed that he will “get engaged and married once Afghanistan wins the cricket World Cup”.