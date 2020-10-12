Tom Parker of 'The Wanted' diagnosed with terminal brain tumour

Member of Irish-British boyband The Wanted, Tom Parker has drawn concern after he was diagnosed with an inoperable brain tumour.

The 32-year-old disclosed the distressful news in an interview with OK! magazine and said that he was “still in shock” after he was given the news.

Parker was told six weeks ago that he had a stage 4 glioblastoma which was “terminal.”

"I'm going to be here. I'm going to fight this,” said Parker as he vowed to fight this through a positive outlook.

Parker had endured a seizure back in July after which he was put on an MRI scan waiting list. He suffered through another one six weeks later during a trip to Norwich with his family, following which he was hospitalized.

He posted a message for his fans on Instagram, saying: "We are gonna fight this all the way. We don't want your sadness, we just want love and positivity and together we will raise awareness of this terrible disease and look for all available treatment options."







