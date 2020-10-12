close
Mon Oct 12, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

Entertainment

Web Desk
October 12, 2020

Tom Parker of 'The Wanted' diagnosed with terminal brain tumour

Entertainment

Web Desk
Mon, Oct 12, 2020
Tom Parker of 'The Wanted' diagnosed with terminal brain tumour

Member of Irish-British boyband The Wanted, Tom Parker has drawn concern after he was diagnosed with an inoperable brain tumour.

The 32-year-old disclosed the distressful news in an interview with OK! magazine and said that he was “still in shock” after he was given the news.

Parker was told six weeks ago that he had a stage 4 glioblastoma which was “terminal.”

"I'm going to be here. I'm going to fight this,” said Parker as he vowed to fight this through a positive outlook.

Parker had endured a seizure back in July after which he was put on an MRI scan waiting list. He suffered through another one six weeks later during a trip to Norwich with his family, following which he was hospitalized.

He posted a message for his fans on Instagram, saying: "We are gonna fight this all the way. We don't want your sadness, we just want love and positivity and together we will raise awareness of this terrible disease and look for all available treatment options."

View this post on Instagram

Hey guys, you know that we’ve both been quiet on social media for a few weeks and it’s time to tell you why. There’s no easy way to say this but I’ve sadly been diagnosed with a Brain Tumour and I’m already undergoing treatment. We decided, after a lot of thought, that rather than hiding away and trying to keep it a secret, we would do one interview where we could lay out all the details and let everyone know the facts in our own way. We are all absolutely devastated but we are gonna fight this all the way. We don’t want your sadness, we just want love and positivity and together we will raise awareness of this terrible disease and look for all available treatment options. It’s gonna be a tough battle but with everyone’s love and support we are going to beat this. Tom and Kelsey xxx

A post shared by Tom Parker (@tomparkerofficial) on



Latest News

More From Entertainment