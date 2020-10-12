‘Ertugrul’ fame Hande Subasi looks radiant in her latest photos in a summer suit

‘Ertugrul’ fame Hande Subasi looks radiant in her latest photos in summer suit

Turkish historical drama series Dirilis: Ertugrul fame actress Hande Subasi looked nothing short of a vision in her latest photos from her vacation with beau Alican Ulusoy.



Hande Subasi, who essays the role of Aykiz Hatun in the drama turned to Instagram and shared dazzling photos in summer suit.

She wrote in the caption, “Time to go back home with unforgettable moments...”

The actress enjoyed the last weekend of the summer with her boyfriend Alican Ulusoy and mesmerised the fans with the adorable photo.



Also sharing a stunning photo in her Insta story, Hande wrote, “I don’t want the Summer to end…”.

Hande Subasi, 36 years old former Miss Turkey, who was was previously married to Can Tursan from 2012 to 2016, is currently in relationship with beau Alican Ulusoy.