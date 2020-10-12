Cardi B rekindles romance with Offset as she gets cosy with him at her birthday bash

Cardi B and Offset sparked reconciliation rumours on Sunday as they were seen enjoying a romantic night together during the WAP singer’s birthday party in Las Vegas.



Cardi celebrated her 28th birthday with her estranged husband on Sunday (October 11). She was seen getting cosy with the rapper at the party. Offset also stunned her with an expensive present of a luxury car on her big day.

The rappers have not confirmed that they have reconciled their romance, but according to a media outlet, Offset bought Cardi a Rolls Royce truck for her birthday. The two broke up last month after Cardi filed for divorce.

The duo enjoyed PDA-filled moments at the bash and set tongues wagging about their possible reunion.

Cardi, in Instagram Stories videos shared by friends, is seen in a stunning outfit that featured a metallic top and clean white bottom.

She also danced, drank and enjoyed a colorful, multiple-tiered cake during the party which was also attended by WAP co-singer Meghan Thee Stallion. She also posted a couple of videos from the night which showed the couple in romantic mood.

In his own Instagram Stories videos, Offset shared clips of the birthday girl.

Cardi B also shared a video of herself on Instagram with a sweet caption: "THANK YOU SOOO MUCH!!! I’m just wakin yo guys .Ill be posting pics later .I love you guys sooo much."



