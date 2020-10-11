Esra Bilgic celebrates Int’l Day of Girl Child with beautiful dance video of a girl

Turkish actress Esra Bilgic, while celebrating International Day of the Girl Child, shared a classical dance video of a girl and lauded her performance.



Taking to Instagram, Esra Bilgic, who essays the role of Halime Sultan in historical drama series Dirilis: Ertugrul, posted the dance video of the girl with the caption “#DayOftheGirl.”

She further wrote both in the Turkish and English languages along with heart emoticon, “Today is 11th of October, Day of the Girl.”

The endearing post has won the hearts of the fans and within no time it garnered thousands of hearts.



Earlier, Turkish Esra treated her fans with new Instagram post as she shared a screenshot of a romantic scene from her hit drama Ramo.

She is currently seen in crime drama Ramo.

The Turkish actress rose to fame with her stellar performance in historical drama series Dirilis: Ertugrul.