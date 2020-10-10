Trump turns into Shah Rukh Khan as Bollywood fans ridicule his helicopter video

Many Bollywood fanatics were quick to find hilarious resemblance of Trump with megastar Shah Rukh Khan

US President Donald Trump’s latest video of him arriving at the White House on a helicopter after getting discharged from hospital, is leaving all social media users in fits.

Many Bollywood fanatics were quick to find hilarious resemblance of Trump with megastar Shah Rukh Khan in the film Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham as he left the chopped in the same melodramatic fashion.

The slow-mo shots of Trump’s video along with intense background music gave B-Town enthusiasts quite a laugh with one fan commenting: “Finally, Trump got the Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham vibes.”

One fan even edited the First Lady Melania Trump’s head on Jaya Bachchan's character presuming she must be standing inside waiting to welcome her husband in full Bollywood style.



