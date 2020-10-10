Neetu Kapoor sparks Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt’s wedding rumours with latest video

Veteran Bollywood star Neetu Kapoor has taken the internet by storm with her latest dance video.

Shaking a leg to the iconic track Ghagra from her son’s film Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, Kapoor’s video instantly sparked rumours online about her prepping for Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt’s wedding.

Kapoor delivers each step from the track quite impeccably with noted choreographers Rajendra Singh also joining her.

While many were blown away with her skills, quite a number of her followers questioned whether this was in preparation for her son’s wedding.



As Ranbir and Alia’s relationship goes strong, rumours about their wedding have been spiraling out control. However, only time will tell whether or not the conjecture has any truth to it.