close
Sat Oct 10, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

TV&Showbiz

Web Desk
October 10, 2020

‘Ertugrul’ star Burcu Kiratli reveals she loves Pakistani bridal outfits, makeup

TV&Showbiz

Web Desk
Sat, Oct 10, 2020
Burcu Kiratli reveals she loves Pakistani bridal outfits, makeup

Turkish actress Burcu Kiratli, who portrays the role of Gokce Hatun (Roshni) in the historical drama series Dirilis: Ertugrul looked nothing short of a vision in traditional Pakistani bridal outfits.

Burcu turned to Instagram and shared her stunning photos wearing Pakistani outfit with subtle makeup.

She also revealed that she loves Pakistani bridal makeup.

The Turkish actress posted the photos with caption, “I loved this makeup.”

Burcu Kiratli looked gorgeous in her latest photos in Pakistani dress

The endearing post has won the hearts of the fans of Burcu Kiratli

Latest News

More From TV&Showbiz