‘Ertugrul’ star Burcu Kiratli reveals she loves Pakistani bridal outfits, makeup

Burcu Kiratli reveals she loves Pakistani bridal outfits, makeup

Turkish actress Burcu Kiratli, who portrays the role of Gokce Hatun (Roshni) in the historical drama series Dirilis: Ertugrul looked nothing short of a vision in traditional Pakistani bridal outfits.



Burcu turned to Instagram and shared her stunning photos wearing Pakistani outfit with subtle makeup.

She also revealed that she loves Pakistani bridal makeup.

The Turkish actress posted the photos with caption, “I loved this makeup.”

Burcu Kiratli looked gorgeous in her latest photos in Pakistani dress



The endearing post has won the hearts of the fans of Burcu Kiratli