Meghan Markle, Prince Harry accused of interfering in US elections by Republican politician

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry accused of interfering US elections by Republican politician

Republican politician Jason Smith has accused Prince Harry and Meghan Markle of interfering in US elections and asked the British government to put a stop to it.



In a letter to the British Ambassador to United States Daren Karen Pierce, the Republican politician from Missouri, Jason Smith says “I am writing to express concern with Their Royal Highnesses the Duke and Duchess of Sussex and their continued interference in the United States presidential election.”

“As you know, the British Royal Family has long observed a policy of strict neautrality in regard to political matters. I am therefore concerned by the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s recent comments regarding the United States Presidential Elections, especially given international conversations surrounding foreign interference in out elections and the Duke’s status as a guest of the United States.”

The royal couple, who moved to US earlier this year, last month recorded a joint broadcast urging American citizens to register to vote and to reject hate speech, misinformation and online negativity.

Jason further said, “These actions represent a serious breach of the British Royal Family’s policy of political neutrality and an inappropriate act of domestic interference by one of our closest allies.”

He went on to say to that while Prince Harry and Meghan no longer use their Royal Highness titles, they do continue to use the Duke and Duchess of Sussex titles.