US election: Reese Witherspoon reveals her favorite candidate

Actors and musicians in the United States are encouraging their fans to cast their ballots in the upcoming election next month.

Reese Witherspoon also become part of the campaign to highlight the importance of the vote. She urged them to vote for the candidates who protect women's rights.

Taking to Instagram on Thursday, the actress shared a message which read, "Vote the change you want to see in the world".

Most of the Hollywood actors are voicing support for Democratic candidate and former vice president Joe Biden.

The US election is scheduled to take place in November in which Trump will seek the second term in the White House.