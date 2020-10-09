close
Fri Oct 09, 2020
Web Desk
October 9, 2020

''Dirilis: Ertugrul': Ilbilge Hatun actress can't take her eyes off husband

Web Desk
Fri, Oct 09, 2020
 

Hande Soral played the role of  Ilbilge Hatun in the Turkish  TV series "Dirilis:Ertugrul".

The actress  rose to international fame with her spectacular performance in   the final seasons of the historical TV series.

Hande Soral is a popular Turkish actress who has over 1.5 million followers on Instagram.

She is married to actor İsmail Demirci. Hande often shares her pictures and videos with her spouse on her Instagram account which is also followed by thousands of Pakistani fans of "Ertugrul".

Lav yu️

