Neha Kakkar confirms her romance with singer Rohanpreet Singh

Bollywood playback singer Neha Kakkar has been in the headlines for quite a while over her alleged relationship with singer Rohanpreet Singh.

Speculations were made that Neha and Rohan are to add their names in the long list of celebrities that will get married this year. The couple was rumored to be tying the knot on 24th October, 2020.



Neha, who was initially quiet over the rumors, has finally confessed her love for her boyfriend. The couple confirmed their relationship in a recent Instagram posts.

Only a few hours ago, Neha took to her Instagram with a picture of herself and beau Roshanpreet twinning in black.

She announced her love for the singer with an interesting hashtag, 'NeehuPreet'. Rohanpreet, as well, could not conceal his emotions after such a loving post from Neha and wrote: 'Babu, I love you so much. Mera putt meri jaan. Yes, I am only yours, Meri zindagi.'

Neha’s Instagram post took no time to get flooded with fans gushing over the announcement. In no time, Rohanpreet re-posted the same picture on his Instagram and introduced his girlfriend, Neha to the world. He wrote, 'Meet My Zindagi!'



Now that the news is official, fans are eagerly waiting to know if the couple is really tying a knot this year.