Mehwish Hayat ‘honoured’ to be part of Oscar selection committee 2020

Pakistani superstar Mehwish Hayat will be part of the ‘Oscar Selection Committee’ 2020 alongside two-time Oscar winner Sharmeen Obaid Chinoy.



The Load Wedding actress turned to Instagram and confirmed, “I am honoured to be part of the ‘Oscar Selection Committee’ for this year alongside our own two time Oscar winner @sharmeenobaidchinoy.”

She went on to say, “I look forward to seeing the nominated films and choosing the one we put forward. At least this is one way that we can be putting a positive image of our country and highlighting our talent on the World stage! InshaAllah.”

Earlier, Pakistani fashion designer Hasan Sheheryar Yasin, known famously with his initials, HSY, also confirmed that he was also part of the Oscar committee for 2020.



He said, “Humbled and proud to be part of the Oscar committee for 2020. The committee will be chaired by two-time Academy Award and Emmy winning documentary filmmaker Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy and includes Film Director Asad-ul-Haq, Actor Mehwish Hayat and Musician Faisal Kapadia.”