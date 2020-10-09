close
Thu Oct 08, 2020
Rhea Chakraborty's mother's heartbreaking words as actress returns home after bail

Rhea Chakraborty was granted bail in drug abuse scandal  in Sushant Singh Rajput's death case earlier this week.

The actress spent 28 days in Byculla jail on drugs-related charges and returned home recently.

Shortly after, Rhea's mother  Sandhya Chakraborty revealed her reaction on getting released after a month.

In an interview Sandhya said Rhea told her parents, "Why do you look sad, we have to be strong and fight this.” 

She added that it is going to be an arduous task for her daughter to heal from all this trauma. 

 “I’ll have to put her on therapy to help her get over this trauma and reclaim her life,” said Sandhya.

She maintained that Rhea has dealt the entire matter with utmost dignity and is a fighter.

Meanwhile, Rhea's brother Showik is under custody as Mumbai Police believes he is in contact with drug peddlers still.

