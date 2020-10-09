Sana Khan of 'Bigg Boss 6' fame quits showbiz forever: 'Will follow the orders of my Creator'

Sana Khan pens a detailed note shedding light on her massive decision to quit the industry

Indian actress Sana Khan, who gained immense popularity after appearing on reality show Bigg Boss (season 7), shocked her fans after announcing to quit the industry forever.

Khan penned a detailed note shedding light on her massive decision, while explaining that she is now dedicated to serving humanity.

Making the big announcement, Sana called it a crucial juncture of her life.



“I have been living the Showbiz (Film Industry) life for years, and during this time I have been blessed with all kinds of fame, honour and wealth from my fans for which I am grateful to them,” Khan wrote.

She further requested people of the industry to not approach her for any showbiz work.

“I declare today that from today onwards, I have resolved to say goodbye to my showbiz lifestyle forever and serve humanity and follow the orders of my Creator. All brothers and sisters are requested to pray for me to Allah to accept my repentance and grant me the true ability to live in accordance with my determination of spending my life following the commandments of my Creator and in the service of humanity, and grant me perseverance in to. Finally, all brothers and sisters are requested to not consult me with regards to any Showbiz work henceforth,” the former actress added.

She captioned her breakthrough post as, "My happiest moment. May Allah help me n guide me in this journey. Aap sab mujhe dua Mai Shamil rakhe [Remember me in your prayers everyone].”







