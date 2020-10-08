Varun Dhawan quashes rumours of a rift with dad David Dhawan

Varun Dhawan responded to reports about him having a disagreement with his father David Dhawan

Bollywood star Varun Dhawan has quashed reports of him having a tiff with his father David Dhawan over the release of his upcoming film Coolie No 1.

Responding to a report by Bollywood Hungama about the father-son duo having disagreements about the film’s release on OTT platforms, Varun claimed that nobody should be writing articles on his behalf without him interviewing.

“Maybe until I don’t give you an interview you shouldn’t write on my behalf sir,” he wrote on Twitter.

Earlier, David, director of the film spoke about working with his son on the film that also stars Sara Ali Khan.

He told Hindustan Times: “All my life I’ve worked with every hero in the industry, from Amitabh Bachchan to Riteish Deshmukh, over 35 of them. Now, with my son, I’ve found the comfort level so I’m enjoying. If he wasn’t good, I’d not have cast him in my films, that way I’m very professional. I told him, ‘don’t spoil my work’. But he’s extremely disciplined.”