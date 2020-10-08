No end in sight for formula films, says Nawazuddin Siddiqui

Nawazuddin Siddiqui opened up about formula films and how the industry will continue to make them

Bollywood megastar Nawazuddin Siddiqui is one of the top-tiers actors with a number of hits under his belt.

He recently opened up about formula films and how the industry will continue to make them due to the audience’s rising interest in them.

During an interview with Hindustan Times, the Bajrangi Bhaijan star was quizzed about the emergence of web shows and whether or not there is any distinction between them and films.

"For years, we have been making formula [Hindi] films. Ek hero hai, ek heroine hai aur kucch gaane hain. I am not saying ke uss tarah ki filmein galat hain [There's a hero, a heroine and some songs. I am not saying those type of movies are bad],” he said.

"After all, people - over the years - have been watching those films in huge numbers, helping them make money. Even I have been a part of such films. Hamari audiences ko bhi woh cinema kaafi pasand aata hai [our audiences also like that kind of films],” he went on to say.

"Most of our Hindi films, at best, can be called musical operas. See, formula films will continue to get made. And honestly, the reality is that whichever filmmaker - be it an insider or outsider - gets a chance, they will make the same formula stuff,” he added.