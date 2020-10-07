Jennifer Aniston will continue mesmerising fans with her talents: report

Jennifer Aniston does not seem to quit showbiz industry as she would reportedly accomplish her ultimate dream of becoming a director.

The 'Friends' alum, who recently set alarms off when she revealed that she was close to quitting Hollywood, is reportedly looking to 'move ahead' on it.



A source has assured Us Weekly that The Hollywood actress is not quitting Hollywood. Instead, she could steer her way into directing, adding that the success of 'The Morning Show' has given the confidence to move forward to become a director.

Aniston, who earned a Screen Actors Guild Award at the beginning of the year for 'The Morning Show', enjoys being behind the camera and reportedly says it’s her destiny to make that switch.

The charming actress's new show also marked her onscreen reunion with Reese Witherspoon who had a guest role as her sister on the hit sitcom .

Jennifer Aniston recently left her fans and friends in shock when she confessed that she was close to quitting Hollywood. The announcement came before she delivered a stellar performance in 'The Morning Show'.