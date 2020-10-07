close
Wed Oct 07, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

Entertainment

Web Desk
October 7, 2020

Jennifer Aniston will continue mesmerising fans with her talents: report

Entertainment

Web Desk
Wed, Oct 07, 2020

Jennifer Aniston does not seem to quit showbiz industry as she would reportedly  accomplish her ultimate dream of becoming a director.

The 'Friends' alum, who recently set alarms off when she revealed that she was close to quitting Hollywood,   is reportedly  looking to 'move ahead' on it.

A source has assured Us Weekly that The Hollywood actress is not quitting Hollywood. Instead, she could steer her way into directing, adding that the success of 'The Morning Show' has given the confidence to move forward to become a director.

 Aniston, who earned a Screen Actors Guild Award at the beginning of the year for 'The Morning Show', enjoys being behind the camera and reportedly says it’s her destiny to make that switch.

The charming actress's new show also marked her onscreen reunion with Reese Witherspoon who had a guest role as her sister on the hit sitcom .

Jennifer Aniston recently left her fans and friends in shock when she confessed that she was close to quitting Hollywood. The announcement came  before she delivered a stellar performance in 'The Morning Show'. 

Latest News

More From Entertainment