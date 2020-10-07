close
Wed Oct 07, 2020
October 7, 2020

Wed, Oct 07, 2020
Saif Ali Khan admits Taimur is more popular than him and Kareena Kapoor

Taimur Ali Khan is hands-down the most popular and adored star kid in all of Bollywood, with his popularity even surpassing his superstar parents'.

The Hum Tum star got candid in an interview with Bollywood Hungama where he opened up in great detail about his family and children.

Speaking about the toddler’s escalating popularity in B-Town, Saif confessed that he does want Taimur to grow up to become an actor.

He was told during the interview that Taimur has now become more popular than him and wife Kareena Kapoor.

To this, Saif responded: "I hope he keeps it up on the Friday of his first release. I'd like him to be an actor.”

Regarding his elder son, Ibrahim Ali Khan’s Bollywood debut, Saif said: “He seems prepared. But I think he should wait a little longer. He's looking good. And he's a very gentle soul. He's secure in his space and has a sense of humour.”

