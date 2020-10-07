Malaika Arora’s boyfriend Arjun Kapoor fully recovers from coronavirus, ‘excited’ to return to work

Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor, who was diagnosed with novel coronavirus last month, has confirmed that he was feeling better after making a full recovery and excited to return to work.



In a statement on Instagram, India actress Malaika Arora’s boyfriend said, “Hi! I’m happy to report that I have tested negative to coronavirus over weekend. I’m feeling better after making a full recovery and excited to return to work.”

Arjun Kapoor thanked fans for good wishes, saying “Thank you everyone for your good wishes and positivity.”

In his message, the Panipat actor went on to say, “This virus is serious so I request everyone to take it seriously. People should understand that coronavirus affects everyone—young and old. So please wear mask at all times!.”



He also thanked BMC for support and help, saying “huge salute to all the frontline workers who are risking everything to take care of us. We are forever indebted to you guys.”

Arjun was tested positive for coronavirus on September 6, 2020.