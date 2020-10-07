Rhea Chakraborty granted bail in drug case

Bollywood actress Rhea Chakraborty has been granted bail in drug case nearly after a month after her arrest, Indian media reported.



The bail was granted to the actress by Bombay High Court on Wednesday, a day after another court had extended the judicial custody of Rhea and her brother Showik till October 20.

According to media reports, late Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s employees Samuel Miranda and Dipesh Sawant have also been granted bail in the drug-related charges.

Rhea will be released from the prison shortly nearly a month after she was taken into custody.

Sushant's girlfriend had moved the Bombay High Court in September after her first bail plea was dismissed by a special court in Mumbai on September 11.