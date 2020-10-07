‘Disgusting’: Simi Garewal no longer supporting Kangana Ranaut and her motives

Simi Garewal turned to her Twitter and expressed her ‘disgust’ indirectly at Kangana Ranaut

Simi Garewal taken back her support for Bollywood star Kangana Ranaut and her views on the Sushant Singh Rajput death case.

The famed talk show host turned to her Twitter and expressed her ‘disgust’ indirectly at the Queen star and all those who have been using the deceased star to fuel their own motives.

Responding to an article about Mumbai Police taking action against those defaming Bollywood through fake social media profiles, Garewel wrote: "Good move @MumbaiPolice. What about exposing those that milked, spread fake news & exploited #SSR death for selfish gains? Action shud be taken against them too."

One user was quick to remind her that she had once appreciated Kangana’s stance on SSR’s death case.

“I'm sorry mam but I remember even you falling prey to the propaganda and believing that SSR was murdered. Plus your constant appreciation for a bigoted individual like Kangana who only milked his death for personal vendetta," wrote the Twitter user.

Responding to them, Garewel said: "Sarah in the beginning we were all shocked & grasping for any clues & news. But when the abject motives emerged & continued ad nauseam, I'm disgusted!! They've been feasting on Sushant's death!!"