Kangana Ranaut’s sister hits back at Shabana Azmi over recent comments

Kangana's sister Rangoli turned to her Twitter account to fight Shabana Azmi and respond to her statement

After veteran Indian actor Shabana Azmi blasted Kangana Ranaut with a brutal dig, the latter’s sister has come forth to defend her.

Rangoli Chandel turned to her Twitter account to fight Azmi and respond to her statement, as she always does to all stars on bitter terms with her superstar sister.

Rangoli wrote: “Here comes the suicide gang!!! Dear Shabana ji I have few questions for you and your husband. Why don’t you both also stick to your respective acting and poetry? Why do you guys actively participate in anti-India politics?”

“To remain in headlines? Or you feel for certain issues? If your anti India agendas are genuine then why can’t her pro India agendas be genuine as well? Why different rules for her and different for you? @azmishabana18,” she added.

Earlier, in an interview with Mumbai Mirror, Azmi had commented on the Queen star, saying: "Kangana has started believing in her own myth. She says she taught feminism to the film industry, she taught it nationalism.”

“I’m glad she spelled that out because nobody else had noticed! I think she fears the day when she will no longer be in the headlines and so has to keep making outrageous statements to stay in the news,” she went on to say.

“Poor girl, why doesn’t she just do what she is best at, which is acting,” she added.