Saif Ali Khan says he is 'always there for his kids' amid Sara Ali Khan's drugs scandal

Saif Ali Khan says he is always there for his kids amid Sara Ali Khan scandal

B-Town superstar Saif Ali Khan has detailed his personal relationship with his two elder kids, with ex-wife Amrita Singh, Ibrahim and Sara Ali Khan.

In an interview with Bollywood Hungama, the Tanhaji star claimed that he loves all of his kids equally but still feels a bit guilty for not getting to spend as much time with Ibrahim and Sara as he does with Taimur, his son from his second marriage with Kareena Kapoor.

“I am always there for them. I love and adore all my three children. It’s true that I spend a lot of time with Taimur. But I am constantly connected with my elder son Ibrahim and my daughter Sara. All my three children have different places in my heart. If I am hurt with Sara about something, Taimur can’t make me feel better about it,” he told the publication.

“Every time you have a child you divide your heart. And they are all different in age. I feel each of my three children require a different kind of connect. I could have long chat on the phone or have dinner with Sara or Ibrahim which I can’t do with Taimur,” he went on to say.