Tue Oct 06, 2020
TV&Showbiz

Web Desk
October 6, 2020

Ajay Devgn's cousin Anil Devgan passes away

TV&Showbiz

Web Desk
Tue, Oct 06, 2020
Ajay Devgn’s cousin Anil Devgan passes away

Bollywood star Ajay Devgn’s cousin brother Anil Devgan passed away last night, leaving the family ‘heartbroken’.

The Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior star turned to Twitter and shared the sad news with the fans.

He tweeted, “I lost my brother Anil Devgan last night. His untimely demise has left our family heartbroken.”

“ADFF & I will miss his presence dearly. Pray for his soul.”

About the prayer meet, Ajay said, “Due to the pandemic, we will not have a personal prayer meet.”

Anil was known for directing films like 'Raju Chacha', 'Blackmail' and 'Haal-e-Dil'. 

