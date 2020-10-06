Sushant Singh’s lawyer reveals AIIMS Dr Sudhir Gupta is on radio silence

The doctor who featured on the AIIMS audio leak, AIIMS Dr Sudhir Gupta, has gone under the radar and is ignoring calls by Sushant Singh Rajput’s lawyers.

For the unversed, the AIIMS autopsy report on Sushant Singh’s corpse previously concluded death by suicide, however an audio leak featuring the voice of Forensic head Dr Sudhir Gupta has turned the investigation over its head and has forced law enforcement to probe a murder angle yet again.

While the family’s lawyer Vikas Sing gave his personal thoughts on the doctor’s statement a day prior, he told the Times of India that he would now like to discuss the matter with the AIIMS personnel, however, his calls are being ignored.

The reason for his urgency in the matter is in part due to his fear that Dr Sudhir Gupta might change his stance on the matter and sweep the entire theory under the rug.