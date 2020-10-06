Salman Khan’s girlfriend Iulia Vantur enjoys horse ride at beau's Panvel farmhouse

Salman Khan’s girlfriend Iulia Vantur video enjoying horse ride at her beau’s Panvel farmhouse goes viral

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan’s girlfriend Iulia Vantur, who spent quality time with beau at his Panvel farmhouse during the coronavirus lockdown, mesmerized her fans with a video riding on Khan’s favourite horse.



Taking to Instagram, Iulia Vantur posted her horse riding video and captioned it, “Riding into the week like..”

The video has taken the internet by storm and has been loved by the fans.



Salman Khan, who has resumed his shooting after six months, and his family and close friends including Iulia Vantur stayed at the Panval farmhouse during the coronavirus lockdown.

Khan’s new flame had been treating her fans with adorable photos and videos from the farmhouse.