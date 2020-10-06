Tamannaah Bhatia hopes for a swift recovery after COVID-19 diagnosis

'I am optimistic that I will recover fully from this health peril,' wrote Tamannaah Bhatia

Bollywood actor Tamannaah Bhatia has issued a statement following her coronavirus diagnosis, expressing hope that she will recover soon.

Turning to her social media, the actor revealed that she was now discharged from hospital following the completion of COVID-19 treatment.

“Although my team and I have been very disciplined on set, I unfortunately succumbed to a mild fever last week. After undertaking the mandatory tests, I was diagnosed as COVID-19 positive,” Bhatia said.

“I admitted myself into a private hospital in Hyderabad to mitigate adverse health outcomes and after being under the care of expert medical professionals I am now being discharged. It has been a strenuous week but I feel relatively well,” she went on to say.

“I am optimistic that I will recover fully from this health peril which is distressing so many people around the world. For the present, I will be self-isolating as advised. A big virtual hug to everyone for their love, concern and positivity. Stay safe, stay healthy, stay well!” she added.