Sheheryar Munawar underwent surgery following accident, reveals actor

Sheheryar Munawar says he had a surgery in London after he met road accident in Pakistan two months back

Pakistani film and TV star Sheheryar Munawar Siddiqui has revealed that he was inactive on social media for the past two months as he was injured in a road accident while riding on his motorbike from Gilgit to Hunza.



Sharing his photos from the hospital on Instagram, the Parey Hut Love actor wrote, “So I’ve been getting a lot of messages from my facebook/Instagram family asking why I have been Inactive for the past two months. Well firstly, I apologize for being MIA.”

The actor narrated his ordeal saying, “So about two months back I had taken a trip up North, and while ridding my motorbike from Gilgit to Hunza I got into an accident.”

“I had seriously messed up my shoulder (a dislocation, torn muscles and ligaments) and had to fly to London for surgery. I was operated upon a month and a half back and thanks to my amazing surgeon, DR Ali Noorani @theshouldersurgeon Allhdulillah I am now out of my sling and fully mobile and up to no good again. A shout out to the amazing team at the @harleystreetspecialisthosp who made the entire process super smooth.”



He also advised young fans, “kids take note; 1. Motorcycles are cool but very dangerous and 2. Always wear full protective gear.”