Taapsee Pannu takes a jibe at Bollywood’s coverage on news channels

Taapsee Pannu is hitting out at the media once again as she turned to Twitter with a brutal swipe

Bollywood actor Taapsee Pannu has been continuously calling out the Indian press over the unfair coverage of Bollywood’s drug nexus as well as Sushant Singh Rajput’s death.

The Thappad actor is hitting out at the media once again as she turned to Twitter with a brutal swipe at reports regarding the controversies the industry has been engulfed with.

“Now that theatres are allowed to open with 50% occupancy its only fair to expect some ‘news’ channels to focus 50% more towards ‘real’ news,” wrote Taapsee.

“Thank you guys, you held the fort of entertainment long enough on our behalf. We can take over from here on. #SharingCaring,” she added.