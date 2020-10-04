close
Sun Oct 04, 2020
TV&Showbiz

Web Desk
October 4, 2020

Disha Patani’s dance on Tiger Shroff’s song ‘Unbelievable’ breaks the internet

TV&Showbiz

Web Desk
Sun, Oct 04, 2020

Indian star Disha Patani’s dance on her beau Tiger Shroff’s debut song Unbelievable has taken the internet by storm.

The Baaghi 3 actress had recently shared the video on her Instagram story and it has gone insanely viral on social media platforms.

In the video, Disha could be seen dancing on Tiger Shroff’s debut track Unbelievable, released on September 22.

Disha had dubbed the song as ‘Insaneee’ in her comment on rumoured boyfriend’s Instagram post.

The dance video of Disha came days after Tiger Shroff asked his fans to participate in the #YouAreUnbelievable dance challenge.

“It’s pretty lonely dancing all by myself can’t wait for you guys to join in on the #YouAreUnbelievable dance challenge,” he threw challenge with a dance video.

