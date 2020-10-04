Bhumi Pednekar opens up about being a ‘climate warrior’

'I realized I wasn't really doing enough and that's when I started Climate Warrior,' said Bhumi Pednekar

Bollywood star Bhumi Pednekar is one celebrity in the industry who always uses her voice to highlight matters of utmost significance.

The Pati Patni Aur Woh actor is doing just that once again by talking about climate change during an interview with an entertainment portal.

"I had this fear and it started from my childhood, 'oh what would happen to this world! What would happen to this world when the water dries up?' That was my first question in my head," said the actor.

"So, I started reading up on climate change. I have always been conscious, tried to have a sustainable style of living, especially since I became an adult. But then I realized I wasn't really doing enough and that's when I started Climate Warrior,” she went on to say.

"I have become an actor. I have the power to reach out to so many people and I have always tried doing that through my cinema. I was like I have to use my voice, my social media platforms to make a positive change in the world and educate people about climate change,” she said.

"When we speak about love for our family, when we speak about our love for our nation, do we actually mean all this because we should be doing more to protect our families and our nation and our future generations.”

“These were all the looming questions in my head and you know that's when I realized that I should start Climate Warrior,” she added.