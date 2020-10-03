Kareena Kapoor flaunts her five months pregnancy glow

Indian star Kareena Kapoor, who is expecting her second child, flaunted her five months pregnancy glow in a stunning selfie.



Taking to Instagram, the Good Newwz star who celebrated her 40th birthday recently, treated her fans with a beautiful selfie and shared updates on her pregnancy.

Kareena wrote, “5 months and going strong.”

The actress looked radiant as she flaunted her five months pregnancy glow.



According to Indian media, Kareena is currently in Delhi with her husband Saif Ali Khan and son Taimur Ali Khan.

On the work front, she will next be seen in Laal Singh Chaddha alongside Aamir Khan.